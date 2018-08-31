Meghan Markle Flew Commercial on Secret Trip to See BFF Jessica Mulroney in Toronto 

Meghan Markle took a break from her royal duties to spend some quality time with her best friend Jessica Mulroney in Toronto.

For the secret trip, which took place last week, Meghan flew commercial round-trip for a three-day getaway, according to ABC News.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie reported, adding that Meghan and Mulroney, 38, “spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’ ”

Mulroney’s 7-year-old twin boys Brian and John served as page boys in Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Mulroney’s 4-year-old daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid.

While in Toronto, Meghan not only got to spend time with Mulroney, but she also caught up with a few other girlfriends.

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s good friends,” ABC News reported.

Mulroney and Meghan’s friendship traces back several years. The two met when Meghan moved to Toronto in 2011 to film Suits.

Since then, Meghan has leaned on Mulroney for all things fashion as Mulroney is the brains behind a lot of her outfits including the white wrap coat Meghan wore her engagement photocall at Kensington Palace in December 2017.

Following her secret girls’ trip, Meghan returned to the public for a date night with Harry back in London for a special West End performance of Hamilton to raise money for Harry’s charity Sentebale.

For the evening, Meghan wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles.

After the show, Harry surprised the audience when he took the stage to briefly sing “You’ll Be Back,” the song performed by King George, who is his sixth great-grandfather.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much — thank you to Cameron Mackintosh productions, to the show’s creators Thomas Kail and of course Lin-Manuel, the cast and crew,” Harry later said.

“A round of applause for yourselves for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana,” Harry added.