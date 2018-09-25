Meghan Markle Just Stepped Out for Her First Solo Royal Appearance: See the Photos!

Meghan Markle stepped out for her first solo royal engagement on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, geared up for her tour Down Under with Prince Harry, 34, next month by attending the opening of a Pacific art exhibit.

In her second public outing of the week, Meghan headed to the Royal Academy of Art in London’s Piccadilly to see “Oceania,” an exhibit featuring some 200 artifacts from Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, a huge ocean area encompassing New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand.

Meghan chose to wear a black Givenchy dress with billowing sheer sleeves (her wedding dress designer!) and her go-to black pumps by Aquazzura for the milestone moment. She kept her long hair straight and sleek and carried a Givenchy clutch.

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

She kept her long hair straight and sleek and carried a Givenchy clutch.

The outing comes exactly one year since she made her big debut alongside Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, where they stepped out holding hands for the first time in public.

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The outing comes a day after she and Harry shot some hoops, in a netball drill, alongside young coaches and sporting mentors for Coach Core.

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018

During the evening visit to the Royal Academy, Meghan toured artwork from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia — all of which she and Harry will visit in October — and met the exhibition’s curators and artists, as well as descendants linked to the works displayed.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Dropped a Big Hint When She Made Her Debut with Prince Harry 1 Year Ago Today!

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

She also got a taste of the culture she will immerse herself in next month during a short performance by a Maori cultural group.

Meghan Markle Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Meghan Markle FACUNDO ARRIZALABAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry’s official visit Down Under will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts.