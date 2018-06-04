Meghan Markle Is Going on Her First Solo Outing with the Queen!

Queen Elizabeth is taking Meghan Markle on a road trip!

On June 14, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex will carry out her first official royal outing with the monarch. Meghan, who is currently thought to be on her honeymoon with Prince Harry, will accompany the Queen on a visit to Chester, which is about 165 miles northwest of London.

The Queen, 92, is taking her new granddaughter-in-law to officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire, and open the Storyhouse Theatre before the royal pair sit down for lunch at Chester’s Town Hall.

While Meghan toured the U.K. alongside Harry in the run up to their May 19 wedding, this will be the first time she has joined the Queen on her own.

Christopher Furlong/Getty; DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

The royal engagement, which includes several stops in the area throughout the day, is often called an “away day” for the royals. It proves that Meghan, who has made no secret of her desire to “hit the ground running” after the royal wedding, is ready to kick off her public engagements — both alongside members of the royal family and on her own.

PEOPLE’s new commemorative edition The Royal Wedding of Meghan & Harry, a keepsake album with expanded coverage, is on sale now.

In March, Meghan joined Harry and other senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, for a church service celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. And in December, Meghan debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted Queen Elizabeth during Christmas Day church services.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when the family gathers on Saturday, June 9, to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour parade.