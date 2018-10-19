Everything Royal Mom-to-Be Meghan Markle Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
Splash
While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.
“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.
Splash News Online
As Harry greeted fans outside the Sydney Opera House, he spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. After saying hello to her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Daphne — who wore several of her late husband’s military medals — to Meghan.
“I think it’s wonderful, the two of you,” Daphne said before giving the couple some cards and flowers.
“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan said. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”
Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”
Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”
While visiting the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.
“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
Advertisement
2 of 5Splash News Online
While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.
“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.
3 of 5Samir Hussein / WireImage
As Harry greeted fans outside the Sydney Opera House, he spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. After saying hello to her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Daphne — who wore several of her late husband’s military medals — to Meghan.
“I think it’s wonderful, the two of you,” Daphne said before giving the couple some cards and flowers.
“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan said. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”
Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”
Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”
Advertisement
5 of 5Samir Hussein/WireImage
While visiting the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.
“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story