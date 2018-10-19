Everything Royal Mom-to-Be Meghan Markle Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”