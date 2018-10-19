Everything Royal Mom-to-Be Meghan Markle Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

Meghan Markle shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring!

October 19, 2018 01:15 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;are soon to be a family of three!</p> <p>&#8220;Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-pregnant/">Kensington Palace said in a statement</a> Monday.</p> <p>&#8220;Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.&#8221;</p>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

<p>While attending a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-photo-announcing-pregnancy/">welcome reception&nbsp;at Admiralty House</a>&nbsp;in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.</p> <p>&#8220;That&#8217;s so cute, it&#8217;s our <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-receive-first-official-baby-gifts/">first baby gift</a>!&#8221; Meghan said in PEOPLE&#8217;s&nbsp;<a href="https://www.facebook.com/peoplemag/videos/1917539431632440/?__tn__=kC-R&amp;eid=ARBFN2MbkMRCT2WyfiWxhbj3xGWTIEJkh7RV1rRXLKo9cU9s0SB86T8dpOBFJtoHkRs_Dd7-M4bwVGo_&amp;hc_ref=ARTcWa3whsMaOdFo5A8BVMRGgCWi0J89rUbBVNz2OBx2ayVrDztz_MgCYYnttnlRLhg&amp;fref=nf&amp;__xts__[0]=68.ARB_C-9r34PQgnXv0FwSrdsZS3MozURqdp5g3XgJuFapE76vB4SdmhGedde2j2QxlPUOUkx5Mc1LKbs8nfB_wc1vvLNi3xaZ0TRxsMszdK6MC2t73oj9Ak3k9COFBoD55zexKWBtm6CUv0yEAgmr2LzM43zlOxAQlp25t-v5MTYKYav-vWtpx18FfVhz2zIb7g">Facebook Live video</a>, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.</p>
While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

<p>As Harry greeted fans outside the Sydney Opera House, he <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-reunites-with-war-widow-introduces-meghan-markle/">spotted a familiar face in the crowd</a>:&nbsp;98-year-old war widow&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-reunites-war-widow-kiss-australia/">Daphne Dunne</a>.&nbsp;After saying hello to her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Daphne &mdash; who wore several of her late husband&#8217;s military medals &mdash; to Meghan.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;I think it&rsquo;s wonderful, the two of you,&#8221; Daphne said before giving the couple some cards and flowers.</p> <p>&#8220;Enjoy the rest of the day,&#8221; Meghan said. &#8220;Hopefully next time we see you, we&#8217;ll have a little one with us!&#8221;</p>
As Harry greeted fans outside the Sydney Opera House, he spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. After saying hello to her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Daphne — who wore several of her late husband’s military medals — to Meghan. 

“I think it’s wonderful, the two of you,” Daphne said before giving the couple some cards and flowers.

“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan said. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”

<p>During the royal couple&#8217;s day of outings in Melbourne, Australia, the pair&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-make-outfit-change-for-beach-cleanup/">hopped on one of the city&#8217;s iconic trams</a>&nbsp;for&nbsp;a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with&nbsp;student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-tease-potential-baby-names/">grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby</a>.</p> <p>Meghan kept mum, replying, &#8220;We&#8217;ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we&#8217;re going to sit down and have a look at them.&#8221;</p> <p>Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: &#8220;She said that she hadn&#8217;t thought of one as it was still quite early.&#8221;</p>
During the royal couple’s day of outings in Melbourne, Australia, the pair hopped on one of the city’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

<p>While visiting the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte&nbsp;Connell &mdash; who is also expecting &mdash; and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.</p> <p>&#8220;Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,&#8221; Connell said, as reported by&nbsp;<a href="https://news.sky.com/story/barefoot-on-the-beach-harry-and-meghan-hit-bondi-11529116">Sky News</a>. &#8220;She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn&#8217;t sleep.&#8221;</p>
While visiting the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

