Meghan Markle Just Shared Her First Official Photo to Twitter — and It's a Proud Wife Moment

Meghan Markle might be following in Kate Middleton‘s footsteps as the next royal photographer!

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, took a sweet photo of her husband, Prince Harry, as they rehearsed their speeches for the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony on Saturday. In the striking black and white snapshot, Harry, 34, walks across the stage in a dark button-down shirt as he holds a microphone.

“📷 The Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet says in part, making it clear Meghan was the photographer.

The photo was posted via the Kensington Palace Twitter account, which Meghan shares with Prince William, Kate and Harry. It’s the first image taken by Meghan that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year following her engagement to Harry in December 2017. Royals, with the exception of Princess Eugenie, do not have individual social media accounts.

Meghan might be able to further flex her artistic skills when taking photos of her and Harry’s new arrival in the spring, just like Kate has done with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The proud wife moment is reminiscent of one from earlier in their royal tour, when Meghan watched Harry practice his speech for the opening ceremony of the games. There was an empty sea of thousands of chairs before him, except for the front row seat filled by his attentive spouse.

On Saturday, the Paralympics-style competition honoring wounded service members and veterans, which Harry founded, concluded with speeches from the pair. Much to fans’ delight, Meghan surprised the audience by taking the mic.

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” the mom-to-be began. “In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”

Meghan also revealed that she has a connection to those who participate in the games.

“​I’m not sure if many of you know this, but a few years ago, before I had met my husband, I had the incredible honor of visiting troops deployed all over the world, from the U.K. to Italy and Afghanistan, and several other countries,” she recalled.

Prince Harry shared a similar message, thanking the participants for their continuous bravery and candor.

“These men and women are role models,” he stated. “They are who every child should look up to. In a world where negativity is given too much of a platform, our Invictus competitors — many of whom have been given a second chance at life — are achieving extraordinary things.”