Oops! Meghan Markle's First Patronage Is Accidentally Revealed Early – and It's Right Up Her Alley

Meghan Markle‘s first patronage has been announced – but not exactly as expected.

The National Theatre mistakenly shared an update to the “What’s On” page of their website on Wednesday confirming that the Duchess of Sussex would become their royal advocate. The Telegraph captured a screenshot of the news dated Jan. 10 which proudly stated, “The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron,” before it was taken off the website.

It was widely expected that Meghan, 37, would take over the role of royal patron to the National Theatre from Queen Elizabeth. It’s a perfect fit, given that Prince Harry‘s wife was previously an actress with a successful run on the USA show Suits before starting her royal life.

The royal mom-to-be first hinted that the theatre was an area of interest during her December visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity.

Whoops! Looks like the first patronage "secret" is officially official thanks to the National Theatre's IT department 😂 "The Duchess of Sussex announced as our new Royal Patron" pic.twitter.com/h8ysbfsOkP — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 9, 2019

Meghan, a vocal feminist, is also expected to take on roles that will empower young women and support girls’ education in developing countries.

Meghan has previously worked with organizations like One World Vision to learn about the challenges women and girls living in Dubai and Mumbai. She also served as an ambassador for United Nations Women. And when she was just 11 years old, she wrote to Procter and Gamble because she thought one of their advertisements was sexist. Her tactic was effective: the company ended up changing their slogan to make it more gender inclusive.

In December, Meghan spoke with a group of students and leaders at King’s College London as part of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) to discuss the importance and impact of higher education. She also got personal about her own college experience during a speech from her royal tour in Fiji back in October.

Kate Middleton has also blended her personal interests with her charitable work. For example, she is a patron of the National Portrait Gallery, capitalizing on her own photography hobby.