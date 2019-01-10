Every Photo from Meghan Markle's Visit to Her New Patronage – Her First Outing of 2019!

Meghan Markle is diving right into her newly announced patronages! First, she's helping women land their dream jobs through coaching and styling at Smart Works

Stephanie Petit
January 10, 2019 08:56 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;started off the New Year by announcing the <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-announced-royal-patronages/">four patronages</a> she will back as a royal &ndash; and headed to visit one on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
Meghan Markle started off the New Year by announcing the four patronages she will back as a royal – and headed to visit one on Thursday. 

<p>The Duchess of Sussex, 37, <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-maternity-dress-patronage-visit-smartworks/">visited&nbsp;Smart Works</a>, which helps vulnerable and longterm unemployed women regain the skills and confidence to get into work.</p>
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, visited Smart Works, which helps vulnerable and longterm unemployed women regain the skills and confidence to get into work.

<p>Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, wore a maternity dress (her first on a public outing!)&nbsp; &mdash; the&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,MeghanMarkleStepsOutinHerFirstMaternityDressasSheVisitsOneofHerNewPatronages,simonperrytimeinc,Unc,Pos,6811692,201901,I/https://www.hatchcollection.com/products/the-eliza-dress">Eliza Dress by Hatch</a>.&nbsp;The $218 black midi-length dress features a subtle ribbed crew neckline detail and is made of stretch cotton viscose knit.&nbsp;</p>
Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, wore a maternity dress (her first on a public outing!)  — the Eliza Dress by Hatch. The $218 black midi-length dress features a subtle ribbed crew neckline detail and is made of stretch cotton viscose knit. 

<p>She topped it off with a swing coat in cotton-twill by&nbsp;<a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9035-131940-84605?sid=PEO%2CMeghanMarkleStepsOutinHerFirstMaternityDressasSheVisitsOneofHerNewPatronages%2Csimonperrytimeinc%2CUnc%2CPos%2C6811692%2C201901%2CI&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oscardelarenta.com%2Fcotton-twill-coat%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAiA99vhBRBnEiwAwpk-uDcxZMbaApWNTQqqO7WdZGdhDIW0VUuvDZCXJTIgZgbCgBAAqV5HSBoCSkEQAvD_BwE%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds%26amp%3Butm_source%3DEEAN%26amp%3Butm_medium%3Daffiliate%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3D73861%26amp%3Bsource%3Dpepperjam%26amp%3Bclick%3D2573373883%26amp%3Bpublisher%3D73861%26amp%3BclickId%3D2573373883%26amp%3BpublisherId%3D73861">Oscar De La Renta</a>.</p>
She topped it off with a swing coat in cotton-twill by Oscar De La Renta.

<p>It emerged during her visit that she has been to the organization several times &mdash; and even gave some women coaching before a job interview.</p>
It emerged during her visit that she has been to the organization several times — and even gave some women coaching before a job interview.

<p>For Thursday&#8217;s visit, Meghan played stylist.&nbsp;</p>
For Thursday’s visit, Meghan played stylist. 

<p>She helped Patsy Wardally get ready for an interview with a new outfit.</p>
She helped Patsy Wardally get ready for an interview with a new outfit.

<p>Meghan picked out a camel-colored jacket to top Patsy&#8217;s pink patterned dress as well as accessories.</p>
Meghan picked out a camel-colored jacket to top Patsy’s pink patterned dress as well as accessories.

<p>Meghan even helped put on a bracelet.</p>
Meghan even helped put on a bracelet.

<p>&#8220;It&#8217;s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other&#8217;s success stories as women,&#8221; Meghan said while speaking to a group of women.</p>
“It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other’s success stories as women,” Meghan said while speaking to a group of women.

<p>She added, &#8220;It&#8217;s not just hand-me-downs. It&#8217;s saying, &#8216;Okay, this is the blazer that I wore that helped me land that interview, and I want this to be the piece that helps this woman have that part of her story.&#8221;</p>
She added, “It’s not just hand-me-downs. It’s saying, ‘Okay, this is the blazer that I wore that helped me land that interview, and I want this to be the piece that helps this woman have that part of her story.”

<p>The charity has helped over 11,000 women and has plans to dress 3,500 women this year across the UK.</p>
The charity has helped over 11,000 women and has plans to dress 3,500 women this year across the UK.

<p>The other patronages that were announced on Thursday are the National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and the animal welfare charity Mayhew.&nbsp;</p>
The other patronages that were announced on Thursday are the National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and the animal welfare charity Mayhew. 

<p>They are all national and grassroot organizations &#8220;that are part of the fabric of the U.K,&#8221; the palace said.</p>
They are all national and grassroot organizations “that are part of the fabric of the U.K,” the palace said.

