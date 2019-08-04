Surprise! In late July, Meghan revealed that she had been secretly working on the September issue of British Vogue as their guest editor over the past seven months.

“I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she wrote in her candid editor’s letter. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”