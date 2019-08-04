Archie Harrison was born on May 6, officially making Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parents!
The Sussexes made their first appearance as a family of three two days after Archie’s arrival, posing for photos and answering a few questions at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle — where the couple had their afternoon reception following their royal wedding.
On the same day, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met their great-grandson for the first time. In a photo that announced the baby boy’s name to the public, they are seen proudly smiling at Archie. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also seen in the historic photo.
While Prince Harry did not take a formal paternity leave and continued to step out for engagements, Meghan mostly remained out of the spotlight to focus on motherhood. Her first post-baby appearance came at Trooping the Colour in June, the Queen’s public birthday celebration. She rode in a carriage alongside her husband, with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, across from them.
Meghan, wearing a navy blue ensemble with a matching fascinator, and Harry joined the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast
Take Meghan out to the ball game! When the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox made MLB history with the first-ever regular season game in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there. They even visited the teams in their lockers rooms — and received gifts for little Archie!
Meghan enjoyed some more sports action on July 4, heading to Wimbledon to watch her good friend Serena Williams play.
Archie’s royal christening! Although Meghan and Harry opted for a private ceremony, they released two portraits from their son’s big day. The baby boy sat on his mother’s lap for a family photo.
A black and white shot showed the family of three soaking in the moment.
In a surprise appearance, Meghan stepped out with Archie to support Prince Harry and Prince William as they played in a charity polo match on July 10. (The event also doubled as a playdate with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!)
It was a warm, sunny day, and Meghan mainly stayed under the shade of a tree with her son in her arms.
“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”
Meghan headed back to Wimbledon, this time with sister-in-law Kate and Kate’s sister Pippa, for the women’s finals.
Can you feel the love tonight? In a “date night” for the royal couple, they headed to the London premiere of The Lion King on July 14.
There, they met members of the cast…including Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband JAY-Z!
Surprise! In late July, Meghan revealed that she had been secretly working on the September issue of British Vogue as their guest editor over the past seven months.
“I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she wrote in her candid editor’s letter. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”