Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job Was 'Taking Out the Trash' and It Made Her Who She Is Today

Meghan Markle’s life hasn’t always been glamorous.

On Friday (Australian time), during a visit to Macarthur Girls High in Sydney as a part of her royal tour Down Under with Prince Harry, Meghan, 37, revealed her first job consisted of “taking out the trash.”

The pregnant royal then went on to explain that the job helped mold her into the woman she is today.

In addition to sharing her life experiences, Meghan praised the students of Macarthur saying, “You guys all remind me so much of myself when I was growing up,” she told the girls, New Idea reports.

“I went to an all-girls school which was incredibly diverse as well,” the former Suits actress continued.

“I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world,” Meghan said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Macarthur Girls High School PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

“It makes me so emotional. You’re doing really, really good work and I’m so happy that we’re here. We give you our full support.”

Prince Harry, 33, also spoke on the strength of women and told the girls that men should use their own voices to push for quality.

“Men can help as well by getting involved, we have to,” he said.

Meghan and Harry visited Macarthur Girls High School to meet stunts involved with the “In League in Harmony Youth Advocate” program, which aims to unite and inspire young people to be advocates for cohesion and inclusion in their communities.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

The newlyweds also engaged with students as they discussed issues including social justice and youth empowerment.

Following Meghan and Harry’s visit, which was kept a secret from the students, a group of Macarthur girls gushed over the royal couple.

“They didn’t tell us the royals were coming. If I knew, I would’ve looked nicer,” one student told Ten News.

“Meghan was waving at us, and we got a glimpse of Harry as well, so it was a really good atmosphere, to be honest. She was very elegant when she spoke. Very pretty as well,” another student explained.

Meghan Markle Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

For the appearance, Meghan wore a navy and periwinkle Athena Pleated Midi Dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić, with a pair of suede beige pumps by Stuart Weitzman.

Before the visit to Macarthur, Meghan and Harry took a trip to Bondi Beach, where they were greeted by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave.

To match the occasion, Meghan wore a striped Martin Grant maxi dress with Castañer espadrilles.

Meghan and Harry took part in the “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, in an “anti-bad vibe circle.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Bondi Beach Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

The couple also had the opportunity to interact with others enjoying yoga, a favorite activity of Meghan’s, and surfing — and Harry even helped wax a surfboard!

While there, Meghan also opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”