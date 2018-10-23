Meghan Markle Rocks Her First Evening Gown of Royal Tour in Fiji – a Light Blue Caped Stunner!

placeholder
Stephanie Petit
October 23, 2018 08:14 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle has mastered a number of looks on her royal tour, ranging from athlete chic and beach vibes to the LBD and classic elegance. But at last, royal fans get to see Meghan’s take on evening gown glamour – and she nailed it!

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry — who recently announced they are expecting their first child — changed from their arrival outfits to attend a state dinner on their first day in Fiji.

While Harry went full black tie, completing his outfit by wearing a number of medal on his suit jacket, Meghan changed into the light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa. She completed with look with statement earrings, which Kensington Palace confirmed to reporter Emily Andrews are “borrowed” – though they would not say from whom.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Press Association via AP Images
Meghan Markle
REX/Shutterstock
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan gently cradled her baby bump as she and her husband spoke to others at the state dinner, held at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Meghan Markle
Press Association via AP Images
Meghan Markle
REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Every Photo from Royal Parents-to-Be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tour Down Under

After the royal couple arrived at Nausori Airport and were treated to a welcome ceremony, they headed to the hotel, where they greeted well wishes from the balcony – just as Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, did during their visit to Fiji in 1953.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan started their day in Fiji in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a black Kaya Anna clutch along with black heels.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.