Meghan Markle Rocks Her First Evening Gown of Royal Tour in Fiji – a Light Blue Caped Stunner!

Meghan Markle has mastered a number of looks on her royal tour, ranging from athlete chic and beach vibes to the LBD and classic elegance. But at last, royal fans get to see Meghan’s take on evening gown glamour – and she nailed it!

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry — who recently announced they are expecting their first child — changed from their arrival outfits to attend a state dinner on their first day in Fiji.

While Harry went full black tie, completing his outfit by wearing a number of medal on his suit jacket, Meghan changed into the light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa. She completed with look with statement earrings, which Kensington Palace confirmed to reporter Emily Andrews are “borrowed” – though they would not say from whom.

Meghan gently cradled her baby bump as she and her husband spoke to others at the state dinner, held at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

After the royal couple arrived at Nausori Airport and were treated to a welcome ceremony, they headed to the hotel, where they greeted well wishes from the balcony – just as Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, did during their visit to Fiji in 1953.

Meghan started their day in Fiji in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a black Kaya Anna clutch along with black heels.