Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Business Venture: Selling Homemade Scrunchies!

Meghan Markle was a young entrepreneur!

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dealbook on Tuesday. During a conversation with host Andrew Ross Sorkin and Ariel Investments' Co-C.E.O. and President Mellody Hobson, Meghan revealed her very first business venture.

"I remember when I was really young — I must have been 8 or 9 — I started making scrunchies to sell," she said in the conversation, which covered women's efforts to achieve economic and professional parity. "I had my mom take me downtown to get scraps of fabric from the fabric stores, and sell them like five for five bucks, who knows."

She continued, "I remember the feeling of knowing that I had done something, I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it. There's a sense of pride that comes from that."

Speaking about how women still make less than men, Meghan said that she was taught financial literacy from a young age and noted that it's still "ingrained" in her.

"Do they have coupons anymore? I don't know — but I will never buy anything online without finding an online promo code first," she said. "That's still in there. It's a modern version of the same thing."

Meghan mentioned that she's earned money by waiting tables. Before her acting career took off with the show Suits, she also taught calligraphy, gift-wrapping and book-binding at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2005.

In addition to her job at Paper Source, she worked as a freelance calligrapher, writing the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding in 2005.

As Remembrance Day approaches, the mom of two — who joked that she "doesn't get out much" — wore a black pants and top adorned with a poppy pin, the red flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war in the U.K.

Meghan also said that felt a need to speak up in a way that she has since she was young, alluding to when she, at just as 11 years old, called out a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its Ivory dishwashing soap solely to women. After writing a letter to the company, they changed their slogan from "Women all over America" to "People all over America."