Meghan Markle Is 'Finding It Hard to Know Who to Trust'

Just before Meghan Markle prepared to step back into the spotlight after some time off over the summer, she jetted off (on a commercial flight!) in late August to visit her close friend and frequent stylist, Jessica Mulroney, in her old stomping ground of Toronto.

Just four months after her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan has maintained a small group of friends that she keeps on speed dial.

“Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney George Pimentel/WireImage

The past few months haven’t been without major challenges. Behind the scenes, Meghan is struggling to contain the family drama that has plagued her since she first announced her engagement to Harry, last year.

Her father, Thomas Markle, has continued to give explosive interviews about his strained relationship with his daughter and the royal family.

“It was very wearing on her. It’s her private life,” says a source.

The newlyweds have been spending time with Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who hosted them at the remote Castle of Mey in Scotland this summer. Meghan is also focusing on the tasks ahead, including her charity work and her first major international tour Down Under alongside Harry next month.

“The tour is going to be her chance to shine,” says Ingrid Seward, author of the recent biography of the Queen and Prince Philip, My Husband and I. “She knows she’ll be center stage, and everyone is going to want to meet her.

“It is her biggest part yet. I’m absolutely confident she will be very, very good.”