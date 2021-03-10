Meghan Markle Filed Complaint Against Piers Morgan Over His Comments on Her Mental Health

Meghan Markle made a formal complaint to ITV following Piers Morgan's on-air comments regarding her mental health, which she opened up about during her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, PEOPLE has learned.

A formal complaint was filed with ITV on behalf of Meghan after Monday's broadcast of Good Morning Britain, The Guardian originally reported.

"Meghan's complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks," CNN reported.

Morgan questioned Meghan's statements regarding her mental health during her time as a member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex said during the Oprah interview she had suicidal thoughts and "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Image zoom Piers Morgan; Meghan Markle | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," Morgan said on Monday's Good Morning Britain. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

He later attempted to clarify his comments on mental illness and suicide.

Despite the efforts, U.K. media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain, according to Variety.

U.K. mental health organization Mind said they were "disappointed and concerned" to see Morgan's comments. Mind is a partner of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's Heads Together mental health initiative.

"It's vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy," the organization said in a statement. "We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment."

On Tuesday, Morgan stormed off set after his own co-host, Alex Beresford, condemned his comments.

"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford said. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

"Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry ... see you later, sorry, can't do this," Morgan said as he walked off set.

Later that day, Morgan's permanent departure from the show was announced.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The former host spoke out for the first time hours after stepping away via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He'd have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut," he tweeted alongside a photo of the pair together.

Image zoom Meghan Markle | Credit: CBS/Youtube

In her Oprah interview, Meghan said, "It takes so much courage to admit that you need help. It takes so much courage to voice that. As I said I was ashamed."

"I think it's so important for people to remember you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea," she said. "Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights. You need to have compassion for what is actually potentially going on."