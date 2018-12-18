Meghan Markle Jokes That She's Feeling 'Very Pregnant' as She Cradles Baby Bump During Outing

Meghan Markle is “very good” and “very pregnant!”

The Duchess of Sussex, whose first child with Prince Harry is due this spring, gave an update on how she’s doing as she nears her third trimester during a visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday.

Speaking with retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon, 87, Meghan said she was “very good.” She then paused, put her hands on her growing baby bump and added that she was feeling “very pregnant today.”

The royal mom-to-be then asked the resident if she had any children, to which she responded, “No, I had a career.” Meghan, a former actress herself, replied, “Yes, that I understand.”

Throughout her visit, Meghan continued to cradle her baby bump, just as she has done since shortly after announcing her pregnancy. Georgia Rose of Village Maternity in New York City, a midwife who had her own practice for over two decades and also taught at her alma mater, Columbia University, tells PEOPLE that moms-to-be touching their bellies is a “beautiful thing.”

“This is a totally normal thing that mothers do, and they do it instinctively and naturally,” she explains.

Meghan, 37, continued to put her collection of cold weather coats on display in a grey number by Canadian brand Soia & Kyo that she wore unbelted to show off her white Brock Collection dress, which featured grey florals. She wore her hair in a low bun for the occasion and carried a clutch.

Inside the home on Tuesday, Meghan was given a tour of the facilities and then took part in the festive fun, including craft-making and listening to Christmas carols.

The outing marked Meghan’s last public engagement before the Christmas break. She and Harry, 34, will soon head off to Norfolk to join the other royals at Sandringham — but first, the couple will celebrate with Queen Elizabeth and the extended family at an annual lunch party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen usually heads up to her rural retreat the following day.