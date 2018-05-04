It’s nearly impossible to overstate our love of white sneakers. Versatile and comfy, they’re the footwear phenomenon we hope will never go away. One person we’re pretty sure shares our love of fashion’s current MVP trend? None other than future royal Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s bride-to-be has been spotted in Reebok’s Classic Leather white sneaker (which retail for $75; nordstrom.com, amazon.com, asos.com, and urbanoutfitters.com) on several occasions, often wearing them to and from yoga class.

Splash News

It’s easy to see why Meghan is a devoted fan of the style. With spring in full swing, you’d be hard pressed to find an outfit these kicks couldn’t pair with. From distressed jeans to floral dresses, they go with everything — and make a cool (and comfortable) alternative to traditional flats. Plus, they’re an ultra wearable way to get in on the chunky “dad sneaker” trend, without actually looking like your dad.

And best of all? They can easily be dressed up or down – they look as polished with Markle’s skinny jeans as they do with her high-end bag, which is why they’re a favorite for everyone from celebrities to regular girls who want to look cute on a Saturday without being held back by their shoes.

Fashion’s obsession with this shoe has yet to show any signs of slowing down. And with Meghan cosigning on this style, suffice it to say: the white sneaker is bound to stick around for a while. Long may it reign.