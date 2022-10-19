Meghan Markle unwinds in style!

In a video that accompanied her Variety Power of Women cover, out Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the entertainment she and her family turn to for amusement.

"Hi, I'm Meghan, and I play a mean game of Scrabble!" she began. "Especially timed Scrabble. It's something that I've loved for a long time. I'm very good at Jeopardy!" she added with a laugh, mentioning that she loves to cook and makes "a really solid Bolognese sauce."

The camera cut to behind the scenes of her Variety photoshoot, shot at San Ysidro Ranch in her town of Montecito, California, before panning back to the interview.

"My favorite rom-com of all time is When Harry Met Sally, but put Julia Roberts in anything, and I'm going to be a fan of those too," the Duchess of Sussex shared.

A voice behind the camera asked Meghan what she and Prince Harry have been watching together, eliciting a relatable answer.

"Once we've gotten the kids to bed, and I've played a little Wordle, or done my 10 minutes of Duolingo [in hopes of refreshing her French, which she studied in high school]… After those two things, if we do turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, I think we're like most people, where you just do endless searching until you get tired of searching, you don't watch anything!" she said with a smile.

The Archetypes host then cited The White Lotus as one of the "incredible shows on at the moment" that exemplifies "great storytelling."

As for what their children tune into, Meghan said that daughter Lilibet, 1, doesn't watch much TV, while Archie, 3, gets excited about a few favorites, like Octonauts and Magic School Bus.

Meghan Markle. Ramona Rosales for Variety

"He thinks it's great. So that's been pretty fun to see it again through his eyes," Meghan said of the beloved animated series starring Miss Frizzle.

"And StoryBots is fantastic," Meghan added of the educational Netflix show.

"I've become that mom where I'm sitting around with friends and I start singing like, 'Tyrannosaurus, that's the chorus,' " she said, singing a tune about dinosaurs. "I was like 'What am I singing? Oh my gosh, I'm singing StoryBots," she joked about the mom moment.

According to Variety, Meghan's Power of Women Issue cover was shot a week before the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex was announced as an honoree for the special issue on Sept. 14, though the release of her cover was postponed "out of respect for the recent passing" of the Queen, who died Sept. 8. Variety also said Meghan would not attend the Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, which fell the day after the royal family's mourning for the late Queen officially ended.

The outlet also honored Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen in this year's Power of Women circle.

Photos of the six women were included in the celebratory issue as planned, and the Clintons graced the front cover.