Meghan Markle's Go-To Bracelet Will Be Your Favorite Date Night Accessory This Summer

Kate Middleton is known for recycling her favorite outfits, and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has been rewearing her favorite accessories too.

Meghan is very thoughtful when it comes to her jewelry selection — even before she became a royal — and the Duchess of Sussex had perfected the art of the rewear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve heard that she does a lot of her own styling, that she is pretty specific about picking out her own clothes and jewelry,” Jennifer Meyer, who designed the Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle Necklace that Meghan wore to debut son Archie to the world last month, recently told PEOPLE. “Every outfit is put together so perfectly.”

One piece in Meghan’s jewelry box is a Giles & Brother Railroad Spike Cuff Bracelet, which she has worn on multiple occasions over the years. During her Suits days, she sported the accessory along with a green mini dress as she headed to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center in New York City in September 2013.

A year later, Meghan rocked the bracelet for a Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle collection preview to complement her white wide-legged pants and blouse combination. And though she changed outfits — into a striped crop top paired with a voluminous skirt — to head to a Peter Som fashion show later that day, the cuff remained on.

Meghan Markle Neilson Barnard/Getty

Meghan Markle Mireya Acierto/Getty

While Meghan rocked a gold bracelet, Giles & Brothers’ railroad spike cuff comes in silver, rose gold, brass and a variety of other metals as well. They also feature intricate designs and a variety of widths.

Giles and Brothers

RELATED: How to Copy Meghan Markle’s Best Jewelry Looks

Meghan recently added a special new ring to her jewelry box. The eternity ring, which the new mom wore next to her wedding band and engagement ring when she debuted it at Trooping the Colour over the weekend, was an anniversary gift from husband Prince Harry, PEOPLE confirms.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle

Eternity rings are traditionally gifted following a milestone event, like the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary, and are typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band. Meghan isn’t the first royal to sport such a ring — Prince William gave Kate an eternity ring after the birth of their first child, Prince George.