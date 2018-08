Meghan Markle's Fashion Evolution! All the Items She Has Stopped Wearing Since Becoming a Royal

Nude tights or pantyhose have long been a staple of Kate’s wardrobe, despite the fashion world’s generally-accepted opinion that they are dated and dowdy. But they’re rumored to be less of a fashion faux pas than a royal mandate, which Kate has managed to make look more modern. And she’s not the only one — Princess Diana also rocked the look.

Meghan joined the pantyhose club at her first outing as a royal, a garden party at Buckingham Palace.