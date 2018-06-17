Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect Fascinator to Her First British Wedding as a Royal

Meghan Markle sure knows how to make a fashion statement!

While attending her first British wedding as a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex found the perfect accessory to her $5,490 Oscar de La Renta wrap dress — a simple but elegant fascinator!

While celebrating the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale, Meghan, 36, opted for a white fascinator, with a neatly-tied bow on top.

Celia, who is the daughter of Diana’s eldest sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, tied the knot with George Woodhouse on Saturday at St. Andrew and St. Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

In a sweet nod to his wife, Harry, 33, added a pop of color to his distinguished three-piece suit by opting for a blue tie, which coordinated perfectly with his wife’s dress.

As the couple made their way into the ceremony, they lit up with smiles while walking hand-in-hand.

In a subtle tribute to Diana, Celia walked down the aisle while wearing the Spencer Tiara, which the late princess wore in 1981 when she married Prince Charles.

The gorgeous sparkler has become a popular wedding tiara for the Spencer family: Diana’s sisters — Lady Sarah (who is also Celia’s mother) and Jane — both wore the sparkler for their wedding days, and Victoria Lockwood, who was the first wife of Diana’s brother Charles, the current Earl of Spencer, wore it when she married into the famed aristocratic family in 1989 (where little Harry served as a pageboy).

This is Meghan’s first appearance since making her one-on-one outing with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, which took place less than a month after Meghan married Harry on May 19.

The outing is seen as the Queen’s way of helping immerse Meghan into public royal engagements. “It is the way of the royal family — all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny,” Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Charles Anson, previously told PEOPLE. “Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen.”

Seward, author of the recent biography of the Queen and Prince Philip, My Husband & I, added, “The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown. I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days.”

Meghan returned to public royal outings shortly after her secret honeymoon with Harry, when she joined in the annual celebration of the Queen’s birthday, Trooping the Colour, on June 9.