Meghan Markle's Facialist Shares How She Brought Out the Duchess' 'Natural Glow' for Platinum Jubilee

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

There's a reason that Meghan Markle had an extra glow about her at the Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, stopped by to see skincare professional Sarah Chapman during her time in the U.K., where she and Prince Harry attended Trooping the Colour and a thanksgiving service as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Meghan and I love to chat, and the opportunity to give her a good facial and make sure her skin kept glowing for all the events was a great combination: friendly catch-up and facial pampering," Chapman tells PEOPLE.

Although Chapman describes Meghan's skin as "healthy and glowing," she adds that "traveling across continents and changes in time zones can upset the skin and dehydration can be a common issue."

Chapman used products including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, a hydrating booster and pep 8 serum to combat air travel dehydration.

"With Meghan, I wanted her beauty to shine at the events, so lots of hydration, oils and massage achieve that, and I also use an LED light treatment," she says. "In my clinic, we are always evolving my facials and we have all the most modern technology to treat every skin concern and medical dermatology, but with Meghan, we only need hands and a good product to bring out her glow."

Chapman added that the mother of two has a "natural, relaxed approach to beauty," allowing her to go "formal and polished or relaxed and casual very easily and allow her personality to shine through."

Chapman added on Instagram that she was able to meet Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, who turned 1 on Saturday.