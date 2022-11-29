Meghan Markle Faced 'Disgusting and Very Real' Threats in the U.K., Former Counterterrorism Head Says

Neil Basu served as the senior-most officer for the counterterrorism unit of the Met Police starting in March 2018 and was in charge of royal protection

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 02:44 PM
Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25, 2018.
Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty

Meghan Markle's life in London wasn't exactly a fairytale.

In a new interview with Channel 4 News, the former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police said that there were genuine threats to the Duchess of Sussex's life while she lived in the U.K.

Neil Basu opened up about the alarming allegations amid his resignation as Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations for the Met Police in an interview released Tuesday. Basu, 54, is leaving the force after 30 years, during which he earned the Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service and served as the senior-most officer for the counterterrorism unit of the Met Police starting in March 2018 — two months before Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

"You were in charge of royal protection. How would you characterize the threats that Meghan and Harry received?" journalist Cathy Newman asked in a quick clip shared on Twitter.

"Well, disgusting and very real," Basu replied, calling extreme right-wing terrorism the "fast-growing threat" to the country.

"But there were many serious, credible threats against Meghan, were there? Emanating from the far-right?" Newman chimed in.

"Absolutely, and if you'd seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time," he replied.

When asked if the Duchess of Sussex's life was genuinely threatened more than once, Basu had a frightening reply.

"Absolutely. We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats," he said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Basu was the senior-most officer of color in the Met Police and said elsewhere in the Channel 4 interview that he was turned down from running the National Crime Agency because of his outspoken views on diversity and inclusion, The Guardian reported.

The top officer's claims correlate with Prince Harry's previous comments that he does not feel safe with his young family in the U.K., amid ongoing lawsuits for them to receive police protection while abroad.

In July, Prince Harry won the right to challenge the status of the U.K. security arrangements put in place following his and Meghan's decision to step back from their senior royal roles. They then relocated to Meghan's home state of California.

The ruling follows a February 2020 decision by the RAVEC to remove Harry's automatic right to U.K. police security after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from frontline royal work in January 2020.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House during their visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Judge Jonathan Swift granted Prince Harry, 38, "permission to apply for judicial review" over the RAVEC decision in legal papers obtained by PEOPLE.

The decision means that the legal action will now proceed to a full hearing at the High Court in London between Harry and the U.K. government — an unprecedented situation in modern times.

On July 7, the High Court heard that Harry and Meghan's security has been dealt with on a "flexible, case-by-case" basis since they made their decision to step back.

Prince Harry's legal team has previously stated that the print "does not feel safe" bringing children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the U.K. under this arrangement because his U.S. security team does not have jurisdiction in the U.K. or access to U.K. government intelligence.

In August, Harry filed a second lawsuit looking at the decision that people are not allowed to privately fund their own security, an offer that the Duke of Sussex allegedly made and was refused.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Kelly Fisher, Dodi al-Fayed
Who Was Dodi Fayed's Girlfriend Before Princess Diana? All About Kelly Fisher
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2015 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) ; Mike Tindall poses for a photograph ahead of the Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Breaks Year-Long Twitter Hiatus to Speak Out on Mike Tindall's TV Appearance
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Cuyana Are Dressing Women for Success with Stylish Donation Ahead of Giving Tuesday
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Opts for Companions Over 'Ladies-in-Waiting' — How the Position Breaks Precedent
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
SUTTON COLDFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at The Belfry on May 17, 2019 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Mike Tindall Posts Reunion Pics with Wife Zara After 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!' Elimination
FEBRUARY 02: Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Queen Elizabeth Knew Her Time Was Running Short, 'Had No Regrets' Before Her Death, Book Says
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre
Kate Middleton Champions Early Childhood Development for 'Healthier and Happier Society' in Op-Ed