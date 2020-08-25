All About Meghan Markle's Cute and Affordable Striped Face Mask from Black-Owned Brand

Meghan and Prince Harry volunteered at a drive-through event with Baby2Baby to help distribute supplies ahead of the new school year

Meghan and Prince Harry volunteered at a drive-through event with Baby2Baby last week to help distribute supplies to kids in need ahead of the new school year. Keeping with coronavirus precautions, both wore face masks — an olive green one for Harry and a blue-and-white striped covering for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex's face mask carried a message of support for Black-owned businesses. The design is from Royal Jelly Harlem, a New York City-based brand founded by mother-daughter team Teta and Maya Gorgoni and inspired by the fabrics of Africa. Royal Jelly Harlem purchases many of its materials from African vendors, while many of its manufacturers are African-born tailors who produce the products in the U.S., according to their website.

Meghan's choice of a blue-and-white mask (with a fun burst of orange color inside) is still available in both adult and kid sizes on Royal Jelly Harlem's website for just $15.

The brand posted about Meghan's appearance on their Instagram page, writing that the Duchess of Sussex "Stayed Safe & Stylish in her @royaljellynyc💙💙💙 Blue Seersucker Mask."

Meghan, 39, paired her accessory with a white blouse and olive green shorts while Harry, 35, sported a white polo, shorts and a casual baseball cap for the outing in Los Angeles.

This isn't the first time Meghan and Prince Harry have supported the L.A.-based organization. In April 2019, just before they welcomed son Archie, they thanked fans via their Instagram page for the virtual "baby shower" encouraging charitable donations to celebrate Baby Sussex. They also gave four suggestions on charities if people were still looking to participate, including Baby2Baby.

Founders and co-presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof had no idea that they were on the royals’ radar — they found out like the rest of the world when the Instagram post was shared.

