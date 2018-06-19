Meghan Markle’s eyebrows are always perfectly groomed, but her brow style at Royal Ascot was more defined than usual.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off a darker brow style with more of a dramatic shape on Tuesday. Meghan’s go-to style is a result of the “Audrey Brow” treatment, which is named after one of her favorite style inspirations — the original queen of the power brow — Audrey Hepburn.

Meghan’s personal brow stylist, Sherrille Riley, told PEOPLE earlier this year: “It’s particularly flattering on Meghan because it’s a really natural style and it really compliments her features — she’s a beautiful woman.”

Riley, who runs the Nails and Brow salon in London’s Mayfair, has been trusted with maintaining and shaping Meghan’s eyebrows since she first visited the boutique salon back in the summer of 2016 on personal recommendation by another member of the royal family.

So what does the $65 treatment involve? “We do maintenance, tinting and threading and a bit of tweezing. The tint I use is brown with a hint of black which gives a really soft natural look.”

For the finishing touch, Riley uses her Beauty Edit Mayfair brow pencil in Dark Dahlia.

“It’s just about accentuating her features in the most natural way,” says Riley, who also looks after Princess Beatrice’s brows.

For those who can’t plan a trip to the celeb-loved salon (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Halle Berry are all fans), Riley says the first tip to emulate Meghan’s brows is to fully grow them out. Then “try to shape the brows as straight as possible, making sure that the tail ends are lifted upwards. Fill in any gaps with a brow pencil,” she says — and voila!

Meghan’s stye for her first-ever Royal Ascot appearance was as polished as ever. She wore an elegant dress from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy, and accessorized it with her most dramatic hat to date: a wide-brimmed black-and-white hat with a side swoop detail from Philip Treacy, who has quickly become Meghan’s go-to milliner.