Meghan Markle Says She Is 'So Excited' for Kamala Harris' Vice President Nomination

Meghan Markle is "so excited" to see the representation of women of color in vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

While discussing the upcoming election with feminist icon Gloria Steinem, the Duchess of Sussex shared what it means to have Harris as the running mate for Joe Biden, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.

"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan said. "You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world?"

Harris seems to also be a fan of the Duchess of Sussex. In June, the VP nominee shared a clip of Meghan's commencement speech to her high school in which she addresses the Black Lives Matter movement by saying, "The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

"Thank you, Meghan, for this powerful statement," Harris captioned her tweet.

Meghan, 39, also shared that she's spoken with Democratic politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams regarding her concerns with voter suppression.

"I had the chance to speak with Stacey Abrams about this to try to get a better understanding of what to do, for example, if you’re a person of color and you’re in line, for potentially hours on end, and during that time someone tries to intimidate you to tell you that you should get out of line because you might be under surveillance or any number of intimidation tactics that are so scary," she said.

"And then you think: 'You know, it's not worth it.' You decide to step out of line and relinquish your right to vote," Meghan continued. "That’s bad enough, but then there’s a ripple effect because whoever is in the back of the line says, ‘Whatever they did to them…I don’t want that to happen to me.' That, I think, is so frightening. But I wonder how we circumvent that and how we get people to feel empowered."

Meghan's "backyard chat" with Steinem was the latest in a series of appearances where she encouraged people to vote in November's election. Though she has stayed primarily bipartisan, she has repeatedly spoken about the "change" she hoped to see.

"We all know what's at stake this year," she said during the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty last week. "I know it. And all of you certainly know it if you're here on this fun event with this, then you're all just as mobilized and just as energized to see the change that we all need and deserve."

Members of the British royal family historically do not vote in elections and remain politically neutral, although there is no law forbidding it.

"As Head of State The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," the royal family’s website states. "By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the U.K."

The palace previously said that Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, had plans to become a U.K. citizen (which is known to be a lengthy process) after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. However, the couple returned to her hometown earlier this year and are living in California with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

Meghan famously spoke out against President Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 election.