Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Ties the Knot in California: Reports

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband is a married man.

Trevor Engelson, who was previously married to the Duchess of Sussex for two years, tied the knot with his fiancée Tracey Kurland Saturday in California, according to multiple reports.

The producer, 42, said “I do” in Montecito at Rosewood Miramar Beach in an outdoor ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It couldn’t have been more different than the royal wedding,” a source told the outlet. “This was not stuffy! It was fun and casual and absolutely beautiful. Everyone was having the best time, especially Trevor and Tracey.”

Photos posted on social media by guests show Engelson in a classic black tuxedo and his nutritionist bride, 31, wearing a strapless lace dress.

Engelson, who has worked on films like License to Wed and Remember Me, proposed to Kurland in June 2018, just two weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

“Luckiest guy I know!” he captioned a post of his bride-to-be on his private Instagram page. “Get ready to party.”

Engelson and Kurland’s wedding, meanwhile, comes days after the birth of Meghan’s first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan and Engelson were married in September 2011 after seven years of dating. They separated in the summer of 2013, and officially divorced a year later.

Meghan, A Hollywood Princess, a book by Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, claims the pair met at a dive bar while she was getting her start in acting.

Morton writes that “cracks began to appear in their marriage” shortly after they tied the knot, but that their separation was “totally out of the blue” for Engelson.

“Trevor went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe,’” writes Morton.