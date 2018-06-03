Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Engaged 2 Weeks After Royal Wedding: Report

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s May 19 nuptials are still fresh on the minds of royals fans, the new Duchess of Sussex‘s ex-husband has another wedding to think about: his own.

Trevor Engelson — who was married to Meghan for two years — popped the question to nutritionist Tracey Kurland in California’s Napa Valley on Friday, according to the Mail on Sunday. (Engelson and Kurland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The 41-year-old film producer and talent agent also shared the happy news on his Instagram page, which is set to private, with a photo of his bride-to-be’s diamond engagement ring.

“Luckiest guy I know!” Engelson captioned the post, according to the newspaper. “Get ready to party.”

Engleson and Meghan wed in September 2011. They separated in the summer of 2013 and officially divorced a year later.

Tracey Kurland and Trevor Engelson Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Meghan, A Hollywood Princess, a new book by Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, claims the former couple met at a dive bar while she was getting her start in acting.

When Meghan got her break in Suits, the show filmed in New York and then Canada, meaning the actress would be based away from her then-new fiancé. Meghan and Engelson thought “the sacrifice was going to be worth it,” Morton writes, noting that it was just a month before the wedding when Suits was renewed for a second season, confirming that the long-distance nature of their romance would continue.

Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle Michael Kovac/WireImage

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The duo tied the knot in 2011, in what a bridesmaid recalls to Morton was a “moving wedding,” complete with the couple writing their own vows.

But it wasn’t long before “cracks began to appear in their marriage,” says the biographer.

The separation was “totally out of the blue” for Engelson, according to Morton.

“Trevor went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe,’ ” writes Morton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Deadline reported in September that Engelson was producing a not-yet-titled show that appears to be inspired by his ex.

The description of the show reads: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

The idea came to be during a discussion between Engelson — who also works on FX’s Snowfall — and Dan Farah, another one of the show’s producers, where they imagined what life would have been like if Engelson and Meghan had children, and he potentially had to share custody (and all the associated drama) with the royal family.