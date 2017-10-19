5 Everlane Items That Are Totally Meghan Markle-Approved

The retailer is a Markle favorite — here are five of their pieces that would be completely at home in her closet (and yours, too!)

More
Diana Pearl
October 19, 2017 11:22 AM
<p>A California girl through and through, Markle loves denim &mdash; and Everlane&#8217;s newly-debuted skinny jeans are sure to fit the bill.</p> <p>The High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POROYALSMarkleEverlane&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-high-waist-blue-denim-jeans-ankle%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals">everlane.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

A California girl through and through, Markle loves denim — and Everlane’s newly-debuted skinny jeans are sure to fit the bill.

The High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

 

Courtesy Everlane
<p>Cozy (and affordable) cashmere to survive those chilly Toronto (and London!) winters.&nbsp;</p> <p>The Cashmere V-Neck, $100; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POROYALSMarkleEverlane&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cashmere-v-neck-heathergrey%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals">everlane.com</a></p>
pinterest

Cozy (and affordable) cashmere to survive those chilly Toronto (and London!) winters. 

The Cashmere V-Neck, $100; everlane.com

Courtesy Everlane
<p>A girl on the go like Markle needs a comfortable pair of shoes, like these suede&nbsp;loafers.&nbsp;</p> <p>The Modern Point Loafer, $155; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POROYALSMarkleEverlane&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-modern-point-cognacsuede%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-shoes">everlane.com</a></p>
pinterest

A girl on the go like Markle needs a comfortable pair of shoes, like these suede loafers. 

The Modern Point Loafer, $155; everlane.com

Courtesy Everlane
<p>Markle loves a good button down (evidence seen <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BNVh5BVge80/?taken-by=meghanmarkle">here</a>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BNKLewEgkW9/?taken-by=meghanmarkle">here</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BLB_IDRgj9g/?taken-by=meghanmarkle">here</a>, among other occasions), so this black shirt dress would be right at home in her closet.&nbsp;</p> <p>The Cotton Two-Pocket Shirt Dress, $78; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POROYALSMarkleEverlane&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cotton-double-pocket-shirt-dress-black%3Fcollection%3Ddresses">everlane.com</a></p>
pinterest

Markle loves a good button down (evidence seen here, here and here, among other occasions), so this black shirt dress would be right at home in her closet. 

The Cotton Two-Pocket Shirt Dress, $78; everlane.com

Courtesy Everlane
<p>Markle broke out the Everlane Day Market Tote for <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-invictus-games-outfits-how-to-buy/">her first official appearance with Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;(and then promptly <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-clothes-accessories-sell-out/">sold out</a> in this brown color.) It&#8217;s on backorder until early March, but is currently available in blush.</p> <p>The Day Market Tote, $165; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POROYALSMarkleEverlane&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-day-market-tote-black%3Fcollection%3Dpetra">everlane.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Markle broke out the Everlane Day Market Tote for her first official appearance with Prince Harry (and then promptly sold out in this brown color.) It’s on backorder until early March, but is currently available in blush.

The Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com

 

Courtesy Everlane
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy Everlane

A California girl through and through, Markle loves denim — and Everlane’s newly-debuted skinny jeans are sure to fit the bill.

The High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy Everlane

Cozy (and affordable) cashmere to survive those chilly Toronto (and London!) winters. 

The Cashmere V-Neck, $100; everlane.com

3 of 5 Courtesy Everlane

A girl on the go like Markle needs a comfortable pair of shoes, like these suede loafers. 

The Modern Point Loafer, $155; everlane.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy Everlane

Markle loves a good button down (evidence seen here, here and here, among other occasions), so this black shirt dress would be right at home in her closet. 

The Cotton Two-Pocket Shirt Dress, $78; everlane.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy Everlane

Markle broke out the Everlane Day Market Tote for her first official appearance with Prince Harry (and then promptly sold out in this brown color.) It’s on backorder until early March, but is currently available in blush.

The Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now