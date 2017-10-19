5 Everlane Items That Are Totally Meghan Markle-Approved

The retailer is a Markle favorite — here are five of their pieces that would be completely at home in her closet (and yours, too!)
A California girl through and through, Markle loves denim — and Everlane’s newly-debuted skinny jeans are sure to fit the bill.
The High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com
Cozy (and affordable) cashmere to survive those chilly Toronto (and London!) winters.
The Cashmere V-Neck, $100; everlane.com
A girl on the go like Markle needs a comfortable pair of shoes, like these suede loafers.
The Modern Point Loafer, $155; everlane.com
Markle loves a good button down (evidence seen here, here and here, among other occasions), so this black shirt dress would be right at home in her closet.
The Cotton Two-Pocket Shirt Dress, $78; everlane.com
Markle broke out the Everlane Day Market Tote for her first official appearance with Prince Harry (and then promptly sold out in this brown color.) It’s on backorder until early March, but is currently available in blush.
The Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com