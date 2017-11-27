Prince Harry put a ring on it — and we’ve got all the details.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday morning, and with that announcement came a first look at Markle‘s new hardware: A three-stone diamond engagement ring that Harry designed himself.

The stunning sparkler is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. It was crafted by British jewelers Cleave and Company, who are the jewelers to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The ring has plenty of sentimental connections for Harry: The two stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana‘s personal collection (making them difficult to value), while the other stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart. Harry has often spoken about his love of Africa, and says it’s the place he feels more like himself than anywhere else in the world. He shared his love of Africa with Meghan this past summer on a trip to the continent, which included a visit to Botswana.

The happy couple debuted the ring on Monday morning in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, where Meghan and Harry posed for official photos.

By giving Markle a ring with a link to his mother, Harry was following in the footsteps of his older brother, Prince William. When William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he also gave her a piece of jewelry with strong family ties: His mother, Princess Diana’s 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. William said that giving Kate the ring was his way of making sure his mother’s memory had a place in the festivities of his engagement.

“It’s my mother’s engagement ring,” William said in a post-engagement interview. “So I thought it was quite nice because obviously she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all – this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.”