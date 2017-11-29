The Story Behind Meghan Markle's 'Engagement Chicken' (and the Recipe From Ina Garten!)

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Meghan Markle has the perfect recipe!

After revealing that Prince Harry got down on one knee to propose while the couple was at home making roast chicken, the origin of the dish has come to light — and it’s one of Meghan’s go-to recipes.

“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I’m so happy for both of you!” Ina Garten, celebrity chef and host of the Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network, tweeted after their engagement.

Meghan has admitted that she’s a longtime fan of the chef’s roast chicken dish.

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends,” the former Suits star told Good Housekeeping.

And Garten couldn’t be more pleased that her recipe is now part of the royal couple’s love story.

“I thought it was so great because it shows that everyone is happy to have something simple, and really good,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s nourishing and I love that they were cooking it together. It wasn’t some fancy meal. He did it over a home-cooked meal and a simple roast chicken, which is frankly what everybody wants.”

During a revealing interview following the news of their engagement, Harry and Meghan shared their sweet and low-key proposal story.

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage — just a standard typical night for us,” Harry said. Meghan then added: “Just a cozy night, we were roasting a chicken. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Garten says she’s not surprised her delicious roast chicken won over Harry. (Get her signature recipe here!)

“I think people feel really taken care of when you make a roast chicken,” she says. “They feel really nourished both mentally and physically, and it just seemed like a really sweet moment. I thought that was wonderful.

“Who knew if you make my chicken you could end up marrying a prince? An adorable prince at that!”