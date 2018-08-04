Years before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she was an actress struggling to find self-confidence as she went after her Hollywood dreams. Meghan says it wasn’t until a casting director told her, “You are enough,” that she started to believe it — and it’s a message she’s been sharing ever since.

ON FINDING YOUR VALUE

“I was in my early 20s, still figuring so much out, and trying to find my value in an industry that judges you on everything that you’re not versus everything that you are. Not thin enough, not pretty enough, not ethnic enough, while also being too thin, too ethnic, too pretty the very next day.”

— from Darling Magazine‘s essay, “It’s All Enough”

ON GETTING DRESSED UP

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women.”

— from her keynote speech at the Create & Cultivate conference 2016

ON ACCEPTING YOURSELF

“That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire — ‘You complete me’ — frankly, isn’t true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are.”

— from The Tig

ON FALLING IN LOVE WITH PRINCE HARRY

“I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

— from her Vanity Fair cover in September 2017

ON CHOOSING TO BE YOURSELF

“Make a choice: continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it.”

— from Elle UK essay, “I’m More Than an Other”

ON CAREER ASPIRATIONS

“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose.”

— from Elle UK essay, “With Fame Comes Opportunity, But Also A Responsibility”

ON REJECTING LABELS

“You draw your own box. You introduce yourself as who you are … You create the identity you want for yourself.”

— from Elle UK essay, “I’m More Than an Other”

ON FINDING YOUR PASSION

“Don’t give it five minutes if you’re not going to give it five years.”

— from her keynote speech at the Create & Cultivate conference 2016

ON BEING KIND

“We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be? … Yes, you can have questions and self-doubt, that’s going to come up, that’s human.”

— from an interview with BT TV