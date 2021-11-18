Meghan Markle's Best Ellen Quotes, from Archie's Dancing to Her 'Krusty the Clown' Haircut!
The Duchess of Sussex revealed new insights about son Archie, daughter Lili and the family's "happy" life in California
On Her Childhood Haircut
"I was 10 or 11 maybe. The reason my hair looked like that back then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and all I wanted was that perfect curly little haircut. So I asked my mom, and we went to the hairdresser and got it and on that first day I was like, 'This is amazing! I look like Andie MacDowell.' And then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral,' and that's what it ended up evolving into. And I went to school and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons. It was a real bummer."
On Her Thanksgiving Plans
"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."
On Dancing
To DJ tWitch: "I loved the videos you and your wife [Allison Holker] did when she was pregnant. Are you joking? I loved them so much. Some friends had sent me a couple of them and then I started watching them, and I looked at Harry and was like, 'We should do this.' And he like, 'We can't do that. We can't move like that.' "
When Ellen added that Meghan was a "good dancer," she replied, "Aww, thank you. I love to dance. Archie loves to dance now too."
On Archie as a Big Brother to Lili
"He loves being a big brother. I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.' Suddenly we realized, 'Oh, right.' Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.' "
On Harry's Love of California
"We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we're just happy."
On Her Push for Paid Paternal Leave
"I think people truly forget or don't even know, it's one of six countries in the entire world and the only wealthy nation in the entire world that does not mandate and have federal paid leave program. Everyone knows how hard it is in those first few weeks, if not months, to be together as a family and the fact that we don't offer that here is something now as a mom of two I will do everything I can to make sure we can implement that for people."
On Her Old Ford Explorer Sport
Meghan talked about her old car that had a "life of its own" that she used to take to acting auditions...even after the key stopped working to open the door.
"I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."
On Going Out with Harry in Costume
Meghan revealed that in 2016, she and Prince Harry went out in Toronto with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to an apocalypse-themed party...incognito.
"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."
She added, "We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."
On Lili's First Halloween
"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said.
She added that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."
"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with Meghan and Prince Harry, chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."
Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.
On Lili's New Milestone
"She's a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in. Any moms will understand that. They might be the best sleeper in the world, and the moment that that's happening, you have so much sympathy for them. So yeah, I've been up most of the night."