Meghan Markle Has Created Dozens of New Jobs — All from Wearing a Pair of Jeans

The Meghan Markle Effect is changing lives around the world.

The term refers to the tendency for items to immediately sell out after Meghan, 37, is photographed wearing them, and the impact is now extending far past fashionistas.

During the royal tour in Australia, the Duchess of Sussex selected a pair of jeans by Outland Denim, which prides itself on providing a living wage to its seamstresses in small villages in Cambodia.

The company initially started as a way to help survivors of human trafficking on the path to recovery but has recently expanded to include “those at risk of falling into poverty,” according to its website.

After Meghan wore a pair of Outland jeans at a sailing event at the Invictus Games on Sunday, the company revealed they turned enough profit from her publicity to hire up to 30 more workers.

“Thanks to the Duchess’ choice in denim, we’re pleased to announce that it will be possible to employ a further 15 to 30 seamstresses in our Cambodian production house in the coming weeks, and the recruitment process has already begun,” Outland reps wrote on Twitter.

She wore the jeans once before on her royal tour with Prince Harry, 34, when they visited Dubbo, Australia. Once Outland posted about the star’s look on Instagram, insights company Dash Hudson reported the photo received 77.85 percent engagement, up significantly from its average of 4.07 percent engagement. Its account also garnered over 3,500 followers the week after Meghan wore its pieces.

The mom-to-be, who’s due in the spring, has made several humanitarian fashion choices recently. The sneakers she wore at the sailing event were by French footwear brand Veja.

Veja sneakers are known for their minimal, trendy designs, and more importantly, their sustainability. The tops are often made from tilapia skin or a leather-like material from curdled milk, according to Fast Company, and they’re also packaged by people who are struggling to find work, including individuals who’ve previously been incarcerated.

This past week, she sported black Rothy’s flats, made from recycled water bottles, and recently a cult-favorite Gabriela Hearst Demi Satin tote, which created with sustainable materials.

Meghan and Harry have a few more days left on their royal tour, which has included trips to Australia, Fiji and Tonga. On Saturday, they spoke at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games. Next, they’re heading to Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday, followed by Auckland on Tuesday and Rotorua on Wednesday.