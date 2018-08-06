Meghan Markle Races to Eat Raspberries Off Her Fingers in Throwback Video Shared by Makeup Artist

Meghan Markle takes her snacking seriously.

The royal’s longtime pal and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday by sharing a throwback video of Meghan showing off her silly side.

The former Suits star starts out with eight raspberries positioned on each of her fingers as someone fixes her hair. “Ready?” she asks before quickly devouring the berries one by one, then showing off her empty hands (and full mouth!) for the camera.

Martin added a filter featuring a heart and a rainbow with the words “Happy birthday” to the top of the video.

“Happiest of birthdays my friend!! ❤️ 🎉🎂🍾🥂,” he captioned the post.

Although Meghan maintains a mostly vegan diet, she’s not afraid to indulge.

“When I’m traveling, I won’t miss an opportunity to try great pasta,” she told Delish in 2016. “I come back from vacation every year with a food baby, and I’ve named her Comida (Spanish for food). I get to the set and I’m like, ‘Hey, Comida’s here, and she’s kicking.’ ”

Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty and Dior Beauty brand ambassador — previously told PEOPLE about the morning of her wedding to Prince Harry, which included the bride streaming a 1950s, chilled music via Spotify and chatting about mutual friends.

There was also a sweet moment when the makeup guru asked the new Duchess of Sussex what to call her when she’s a full-fledged member of the royal family.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?'” he recalled. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.'”

Martin added, “But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”

Meghan spent her birthday with her husband attending the wedding ceremony for one of Harry’s oldest family friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, who married his girlfriend, Daisy Jenks.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed approvingly at his wife.

Meghan chatted with several women in attendance, including Celia McCorquodale, whose June wedding she previously attended with Harry, while he attended to his duties.