Countdown to Royal Baby Is On! Meghan Markle Reveals First Child's Due Date

It won’t be long until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become a family of three!

During the couple’s visit to the town of Birkenhead on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex told the crowd when she’s due to give birth to their first child.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” well-wisher Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, tells PEOPLE.

Meghan told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she’s due in late April.

When Kensington Palace released a statement announcing Meghan’s pregnancy in October, they simply said Meghan “is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily’s name.

“Meghan came up straight after and said that he’s going to be a fantastic dad,” Blundell shares.

One young mom was cradling her son, Oliver.

“She said her pregnancy had gone so quickly,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says. “I asked her how she was coping on those high heels. She said, ‘One day at a time!’ “

Jo Richards was lucky to meet Meghan in Chester, during Meghan’s first solo outing with the Queen, and again in Birkenhead.

“I explained to Meghan I’d see her in Chester and she remembered,” Richards tells PEOPLE. “She said ‘I’ve changed since you saw me last.’ “

Richards’ friend Jean Elliott told the Duchess she thought she was having a girl.

“Meghan said there are ‘strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!’ ” says Elliott.

Meghan, 37, previously hinted that her first child would be an April baby through her jewelry. As she kicked off the Sydney Invictus Games in October, fans noticed that she was wearing three stacked rings with different colored stones by Canadian brand Ecksand.

Royal blogger @DuchyOfSuccess noticed that the stones may represent the birthstones of Harry and their future son or daughter.

“I’m hoping Meghan’s stacked rings represent their birthstones and Baby Sussex is an April baby,” she shared on Twitter.

Meghan may have chosen the emerald stone to symbolize, peridot, the “evening emerald,” which is her own birthstone (for August). Emerald could also represent the month of May, which is the couple’s wedding month. Harry, a September baby, would be represented by the blue sapphire.

Meghan also commented on her pregnancy during a visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday. Speaking with retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon, 87, Meghan said she was doing “very good.” She then paused, put her hands on her baby bump and added that she was feeling “very pregnant today.”