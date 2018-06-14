The 'Duchess Slant' and No Messy Bun! Meghan Markle Shows Off Royal Transformation Alongside Queen

Meghan Markle is ready for duchess life — pantyhose and all!

The new Duchess of Sussex joined Queen Elizabeth for their first solo outing together on Thursday, and Meghan showed off her recent style transformation. Just like she did during Prince Charles’ garden party celebration last month, the new royal opted for pantyhose instead of her usual bare legs. She also traded in her go-to messy bun for a straight and sleek style.

And while Meghan sometimes wears pants on her royal outings (the Queen never wears slacks!), she made sure to wear a skirt for the important occasion.

Meghan has also taken on the “duchess slant.” While the duo watched a children’s dance performance, she implemented the distinctive move, in which the knees and ankles are clasped firmly tighter and the legs are slanted to the side, creating a flattering silhouette.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

And the Queen obviously approved! The monarch had a huge smile on her face as the two chatted to each other during the event.

The unofficial term, first coined by Beaumont Etiquette, is named after Kate Middleton — the Duchess of Cambridge — and her now go-to pose. (Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also a fan of the pose.)

It’s a pose Kate has struck many times before — most notably when she posed alongside Prince William at the Taj Mahal in 2016 in a photo that was very reminiscent of Diana’s iconic shot in 1992.

Tim Graham/Getty; Zak Hussein/Getty

“Typically the ‘duchess slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” Myka Meier, royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, told PEOPLE. “It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Meghan Markle’s Bare Shoulders at Trooping Would Never Be Allowed at Royal Ascot

Meier also adds that the slant helps make your legs look longer when sitting.

“‘The Duchess Slant’ is one of the most elegant and flattering ways to sit, because it has a lengthening effect on the legs,” she said. “The key with the technique is to square your shoulders straight ahead while maintaining perfect posture. Keeping knees and ankles together at all times, position your legs so that you create a slant, angling your knees to the side. Hands should be folded one over the other and placed in your lap.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As Meier, notes, one of the “biggest etiquette mistakes a lady can make” is to cross her legs at the knee. Instead, women should sit with their knees and ankles together and should only cross their legs at the ankle if needed. “It’s sophisticated, protects vulnerabilities and looks fabulous in photos,” Meier said.