See Meghan Markle's Dress from the Queen's Christmas Lunch – It's a Royal Rewear from 3 Years Ago!

Meghan Markle didn’t have to look further than her own closet for an outfit to wear at Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, opted for a dress with a high ruffled neckline. Although she was only pictured in the car heading in and out of the family gathering on Wednesday, eagle-eyed royal fans realized that Meghan had worn the dress before – nearly three years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a January 2016 segment on Today, Meghan appeared to chat about winter fashion trends alongside host Savannah Guthrie while wearing the same outfit. In the video, the details of her Erdem dress can be seen, including the colorful floral pattern and sheer long sleeves. Meghan paired the dress with black tights and boots for the talk show gig.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan Markle

[ent-hotlink id="18433" href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" title="Meghan Markle"] on Today in Jan. 2016 NBC Today

Recycling outfits is a signature move of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, but Meghan has also been known to rewear favorite pieces. She’s often spotted in the Aquazzura "Deneuve" pumps, which feature a cute bow on the heel. In fact, Meghan owns the shoes in a variety of colors!

The former Suits star, 37, also packed smartly for her 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand this fall. She wore a Martin Grant trench coat on multiple outings during the trip.

Meghan Markle rewears trench coat Samir Hussein/WireImage; Scott Barbour/Getty

RELATED: See All the Members of the Royal Family Arriving for the Queen’s Annual Christmas Lunch

Members of the British royal family gathered for an annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s visit to Sandringham for the holiday. Meghan first attended last year as Harry’s fiancée.

Also spotted heading to the party were Meghan’s in-laws, Prince William and Kate. William drove his family to the event, and Kate shared a smile and wave with onlookers in a bubblegum pink ensemble.

They joined more than 50 royal family members for lunch at the palace, including the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.