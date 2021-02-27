Pregnant Meghan Markle Wore a $30 Dress During FaceTime Call with Prince Harry and James Corden

Good news for royal fans on a budget: the dress is currently available for pre-order

Meghan Markle wore a very affordable — and cute — dress while chatting with her husband Prince Harry and their pal James Corden.

While Harry and the television host took a bus tour around Los Angeles in a segment that aired Thursday on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, the pair FaceTimed Meghan after making a stop at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Although her dress was barely visible, during her brief cameo Meghan, who is expecting her second child, wore a very affordable design from Velvet Torch, a family-owned business based in Los Angeles.

Meghan appeared on screen wearing their Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, a blue above-the-knee dress with smocking along the front and back.

Image zoom Meghan Markle on FaceTime with Harry and Corden | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

"So this happened today!!" the boutique wrote on Instagram after the segment aired on Thursday.

Although the $30 dress quickly went out of stock on their website after it was seen on Meghan, there's good news for royal fans on a budget: the dress is currently available for pre-order.

While there's no exact date for when the dresses, which are currently out of stock, will begin shipping, Velvet Torch says they anticipate all orders will be sent out by March 15 at the latest.

While chatting with Corden, Meghan also revealed a new nickname for her husband.

"Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?" she asked, to which Corden replied, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz now."

"You're not my wife," Harry quipped in response.

And when Corden first took Harry's phone to FaceTime Meghan, Harry hinted at what she was saved as in his contacts. "How do I find the Duchess?" the host said as he looked through Harry's phone.