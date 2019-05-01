Meghan Markle Once Said She Dreams of Being a 'Mom with Wee Ones Running Around My House'

Meghan Markle‘s dream of motherhood is about to come true.

The Duchess of Sussex, who will welcome her first child with Prince Harry any day now, opened up about her parenting aspirations in November 2014.

“I dream to be a Mom with wee ones running around my house,” she told The Brew.

But her ambitions didn’t end there. She added that she hopes “to one day have a cooking show, to continue working on social issues at a global level, to run a marathon, to see this glorious world and to stay grounded, grateful and open-hearted.”

Several of those dreams have already come true — Meghan has helped create a best-selling community cookbook, put a spotlight on topics close to her heart such as feminism and traveled with her husband. (Plus, as patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Harry can probably help get her a marathon spot in the future!)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan also opened up about who inspires her, giving shout outs to her “amazing friends” and mother, Doria Ragland (who recently arrived in England to be there when Meghan welcomes her baby).

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“It wasn’t that long ago that I barely had $50 in my bank account, had a car with broken locks and was hustling to one audition after another just trying to get a break,” she continued. “I was also doing calligraphy at that time, teaching book binding and gift wrapping classes, hostessing at a restaurant – all to make ends meet. I am a worker bee and know that hard work pays off so I just keep moving.”

The former Suits star added, “My mom used to have a magnet on the fridge that said, ‘It does not matter how slow you go, as long as you do not stop.’ That rings true for me.”

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

Meghan, 37, expressed her desire to become a parent on many occasions.

“I dreamt [of becoming] a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list. And I also dream to have a family,” Meghan told Lifestyle magazine in 2016. “It’s all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things—it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

She also said that becoming a mom was on her to-do list in a 2015 interview with Best Health.

“Other bucket-list items: I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time,” Meghan shared.