Spot the Double Royal Rewear! Meghan Markle Sticks to Old Favorites During Outing with Harry

If Meghan Markle loves a piece in her closet, she may just snag it in another color!

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads when she stepped out with Prince Harry on Monday to visit the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, wearing a bright outfit. She chose a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress under a red coat, paired with matching red heels and a brown bag. But fans were quick to notice that Meghan’s ensemble included some familiar pieces – with a twist.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal mom-to-be, 37, previously wore the long wide collar wrap coat by Sentaler for her Christmas walk debut in 2017, opting for the piece in camel. For that occasion, she styled the statement jacket with brown suede over-the-knee goatskin-leather boots from Stuart Weitzman with a matching fascinator and gloves. Meghan also carried the Chloe “Pixie” purse, a $1,550 brown leather and caramel-hued suede shoulder bag features a glossy golden top handle for a jewelry-inspired look.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle at Christmas 2017 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For Monday’s engagement, Meghan’s bag of choice was from a luxe label with an eco-friendly spin. Meghan carried the Gabriela Hearst Demi leather tote in brown, the same purse she carried in green when she and Prince Harry visited their namesake county of Sussex for the first time in October.

Meghan Markle visits Sussex in October Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Duchess of Royal Style! See Meghan Markle’s 18 Best Fashion Moments of 2018

Meghan’s outfit for their Birkenhead outing is a bold departure from her usual style choices. She has generally stuck to dark shades like black and navy for her public engagements.

The Duchess of Sussex pointed out in a 2015 interview for InStyle that her character on Suits, Rachel Zane, changed the color of her wardrobe based on her moods.

“You’ll notice that in season two when she’s falling in love with Mike, I wear more blush tones. And season one when she’s really all about business, I wear more charcoal grays and blacks,” Meghan told InStyle. “I think our clothes are such a reflection of how we’re feeling.”