Meghan Markle Is Doing Her Own Makeup Now and It's 'So Good,' Says Her Wedding Makeup Artist Pal

She may have a new personal hairdresser in her glam squad, but when it comes to makeup, Meghan Markle is keeping things simple – she’s doing it herself.

Joining the royal family on Tuesday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, Meghan’s pal and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin took to social media to praise her chic look.

“Can we say my love #Meghanmarkle looking #chic AF in @dior today! #slay” he posted on his Instagram account. Asked by fans whether he had created her look for the event, he responded: “I didn’t but she’s so good doing it herself, right?” Calling himself a “proud homie,” he then reiterated the fact saying to another fan, “She did her make-up herself for this.”

At the formal event, Meghan wore a chic 1950s-style navy dress from Dior, which drew comparisons to Audrey Hepburn. She accessorized the look with a navy clutch bag and cream heels — also from Dior — and a navy hat by British milliner Stephen Jones. Hours later, she flew to Ireland with Prince Harry to begin a two-day tour, where her personal hairdresser George Northwood was spotted traveling as part of the royal entourage.

Meghan Markle Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rather than adding to her entourage further, it’s actually a perk that the new royal has given up. Having used hair and makeup artist Lydia Sellers from 2015 until she prepared to move to London, Meghan also had her makeup done professionally on the set of Suits.

Opting for a natural, understated beauty look for her wedding, New York-based Martin, a longtime friend of Meghan’s, said it was an emotional day for everyone, himself included. Seeing the newlywed after the ceremony for touch-ups, Martin told PEOPLE at the time: “That’s when I started crying, it was so moving and so perfect and the day couldn’t have been better.”