Why Meghan Markle Has Been Doing All Her Own Makeup

When it comes to her glam squad, Meghan Markle is a one-woman show.

The new Duchess of Sussex could easily sit in the makeup chair before each royal outing and have her makeup professionally done, but she chooses to do it all on her own.

“She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup. She loves makeup and she’s good at it!” Meghan’s friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, tells PEOPLE.

“She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door.”

Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s who helped her achieve the perfect beauty look for her wedding day — says her beauty style hasn’t changed too much since he started working with her for press events for her role on Suits.

Meghan Markle Neil Mockford/GC Images

“She likes a stronger eye, her brow is a lot more defined now,” he says. “But it’s still her. If anything, she’s going to experiment with different tones, and now that she’s more tan she’ll use warmer colors. But she doesn’t stray too far from her technique, she’s very formulaic with her routine.”

One thing you’ll never see on Meghan? A bold lip.

“The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything,” he says.

Meghan will also continue to do her own makeup while she’s on her whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under with Prince Harry.

“They have so many engagements, you have to stick with what you know and feel comfortable and confident and just own it,” he says.

As for Meghan’s memorable wedding day look, Martin says fans always want to know how he got her famous freckles to shine through.

“She has great skin, and I had to deal with natural light, her in the church, her being televised and then her going outside again during the carriage procession,” says Martin. “She couldn’t have a ton of makeup on because it would look so different in every variable, so less is more. It was literally skin care, a bit of foundation selectively and concealer, but that’s when you really saw her skin come through.”

Meghan Markle JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

ANL/REX/Shutterstock

And Meghan’s natural look on the biggest day of her life, has made a huge impact on the beauty world.

“It’s about owning your own beauty. We’ve been inundated on social media with contouring and highlighting and it’s created this narrative that you need so much makeup to be beautiful, and I think that day when they saw her, it was just her looking beautiful with not a lot on. They embraced her rather than her face first, and that was the intention.

“I’ve had so many moms reach out to me saying thank you for showing my 14-year-old daughter that she doesn’t need to go to school with so much makeup.”