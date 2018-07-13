Meghan Markle Is 'Doing Amazing' in New Chapter with Prince Harry, Says Pal Priyanka Chopra

Meghan Markle is enjoying her life as a newlywed, and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be happier for her pal.

The Quantico actress attended the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner at Wolffer Estate Vineyard on Thursday, where she gave PEOPLE an update on how married life is treating her royal BFF.

“She’s doing amazing,” Chopra, 35, said nearly two months after Meghan married Prince Harry in a fairytale wedding on May 19. “It’s so nice to see.”

Chopra’s friendship with the new Duchess of Sussex goes back to 2016, after the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Since then, both of their lives have taken off — with Markle’s royal romance and the Bollywood-bred Chopra finding crossover success in the U.S. (and a high-profile relationship of her own, with singer Nick Jonas).

So has it been hard to develop and maintain a deep friendship with all the distance? Chopra says no.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told PEOPLE on Thursday. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Having a shared sense of style helps keep the bond strong, too.

“I’ve always thought she was a super stylish girl,” Chopra said. “She’s someone that I’ve always looked up to for her style. Always, before she got married. And I just think she’s so well turned out always and she’s so chic in what she wears.”

Meanwhile, Chopra has been busy these days, splitting work between India and the U.S.

“I do want to try it,” she said of working in both places. “I’ve been trying to attempt it, which means a lot of transcontinental flights. But that’s okay. I don’t jet lag anymore. I literally landed four hours ago, and I’m here. And I don’t get tired.”

She hopes to one day find an even better balance between working in both locations. “I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive anymore. The world’s become such a small place. I’ve had a really, really relevant career in India, and in America,” she told PEOPLE. “And I want to be able to attempt to keep both. It means a lot of work, and dividing my time. But I don’t want to let go of either — I’m greedy.”

“India is very important to me,” Chopra continued. “The work that I do there is so important to me. The fans and everything they’ve given to me is so important to me. So I really want to be able to keep both as my propellers. And in the world today, I feel like that’s not that hard.”