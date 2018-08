In August, PEOPLE confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expanded their family — with a new four-legged friend!

The couple got a dog — believed to be a Labrador — in early summer, and the pooch has been joining them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London, a source said.

But it’s hardly the duchess’s first dog: Meghan has a long history with animals (and animal rescue), dating back to the adoption of her first pup, Bogart, whom she brought home at the behest of Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan once told Best Health that she was in a dog shelter when DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi came in.

“Now, I don’t now her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ ” Markle recalled. “It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’ ”

Markle continued, “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”