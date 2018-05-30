How Meghan Markle Is Diving Into Duchess Life: 'She's Stoked'

It’s been just over 11 days since Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in a fairy tale ceremony at Windsor Castle, and her transformation into the Duchess of Sussex already appears to be complete.

She debuted her new royal look — complete with polished side chignon (bye-bye, messy bun!) — during a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 22. And with the royal wedding behind her, Meghan is now ready for the real work to begin.

“She’s not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

Meghan will likely focus on issues concerning “young women and teenage girls. She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country,” says Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, which oversees the charitable efforts of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and now Meghan. “She’s meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people.”

Adds Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin: “There is a lot of work ahead of her, and it takes a really strong person to fill those shoes. This is now a huge platform for Meghan to really get into the activism that she wants to do. She’s really stoked about taking on the role and trying to make change happen.”

Meghan is set to make her first appearance alongside Harry and the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 9. But she’s already proven she can hold her own with her in-laws, having confidently broken tradition and given a speech in front of the family at her wedding reception. “She’s a very warm person. Her speech showed how capable she is,” says a guest.