Bye Bye, Messy Bun! Meghan Markle Debuts a New Polished Chignon (Just Like Kate!)

Now that she’s officially the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle appears to be ditching her signature messy bun for a more refined look.

On Tuesday, Meghan stepped out with husband Prince Harry just three days after tying the knot in their first official appearance as a married couple, attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace to honor Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

While the 36-year-old former Suits star looked beautiful in a pale pink-and-taupe silk-crepe Flavia dress from Goat with a matching pink hat, it was her perfectly polished side chignon that had royal fans gasping.

The bun is reminiscent of the impeccably styled one sister-in-law Kate Middleton has been known to wear throughout the years. The princess has even used a hairnet in the past to keep her updo in place.

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan, on the other hand, normally wears a a loose updo. The royal bride’s signature look was last front and center as she walked down the aisle on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel.

Explained Meghan’s wedding hairdresser Serge Normant on Sunday at Kensington Palace in London: “It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!”

“Her style is so easy and not contrived,” Normant, who met Meghan through friends last year, added. “I wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gareth Fuller - WPA/Getty Images

Kate Middleton in June 2016 UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

So does that mean Meghan’s laid-back California ‘do is out the window for good? Likely not.

The newlywed was dressed extra special on Tuesday to honor Charles’ patronages, military affiliations and charities at the event — which also paid tribute to first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017.

Charles, of course, played a sentimental role during Meghan and Harry’s wedding when he escorted Meghan to the altar after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend.

He also threw an evening reception for the couple after they said “I do,” hosting 200 guests at Harry and Meghan’s private evening reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle Saturday night.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall, and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Meanwhile, for those wondering why Meghan and Harry aren’t away on their honeymoon, the palace confirmed in a briefing earlier this month that the two would not jet off on a romantic getaway right after their nuptials.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” said Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Harry, 33, and Meghan are reportedly planning a honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is special to them both.