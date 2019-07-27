Meghan Markle Loves These Popular Candles and You Can Get an Amazing Deal on Them at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Image zoom

Meghan Markle is a well-known trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Every single thing she wears flies off the shelves the moment she steps outside. But now, it appears, she’s influencing everyone’s favorite scents too.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, reportedly chose a very specific scent for their wedding day. The couple filled Saint George’s Chapel and their reception hall with the smell of Diptyque candles for their big day. It’s a candle brand that Meghan herself shared a little love for on her now-defunct personal Instagram page way back before she was a royal. In the post, Meghan displayed candles by Diptyque in her Toronto apartment next to a gorgeous display of peonies.

Luckily for us, the scents of Diptyque are one luxury commoners can actually afford. In fact, the smell of the royal wedding is even more affordable right now because Nordstrom is selling a set of five travel candles from the famed scent makers for just $55 (an amazing deal that sold out quickly during last year’s massive Anniversary Sale).

With the set, you’ll get the scent of berries, which is reminiscent of a bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves. The scent collection also includes Feu de Bois, or Wood Fire, which captures the scent of burning logs in a hearth. There’s also Figuier, or Fig Tree, which smells of fresh leaves and maple sap, as well as Mimosa, which gives off the soft scent of honey. Finally, the set includes the scent Roses, which “illuminates the many facets of the floral kingdom’s Highness.”

Diptyque also provided this professional scent tip with the candle listing: “The first time you burn your Diptyque candle, allow it to burn for at least two hours until the whole top is liquid with wax to help your candle burn more evenly next time.” Before lighting it again trim the wick just a bit to allow the candle to burn slowly so you can savor the royal-approved scents just a bit longer.

Image zoom Nordstrom

