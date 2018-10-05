Meghan Markle's $1,995 Designer Handbag Has a Cult Following for Good Reason!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited their namesake county of Sussex for the first time on Wednesday, Meghan kept her look sleek and simple in autumnal green.

While she opted for a budget-friendly $99 silk shirt in dark green from & Other Stories (now sold out!) and affordable gold vermeil jewelry by one of her favorite U.K brands, Missoma – Meghan’s bag of choice was from a luxe label with an eco-friendly spin.

The Satin Demi bag by Gabriela Hearst is a smaller version of the brand’s original Nina bag, which was launched in 2016 and has since garnered a cult-like status in the fashion world, with hundreds of people on the waiting list. Currently sold out on the New-York-based designer’s site, the $1,995 bag can be purchased for a limited time on Net-A-Porter.com and is available in five colors.

Buy It! Gabriela Hearst Demi Satin Tote, $1,995; netaporter.com

Named after the actress Demi Moore and inspired by the Columbian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, the satin and leather bag, which is made in Italy, is often compared to a fortune-cookie, thanks to the unique way in which it unfolds when you unfasten the top twist lock.

Glamorous as it may be, it’s also ethically produced. The designer, who was raised on her family’s ranch in Uruguay, prioritizes quality over quantity and is passionate about using the finest materials without comprising her ethics — 99% of her materials are sustainable, even the label’s packaging might look like regular plastic, but it’s actually an eco-friendly alternative which will decompose naturally in 24 weeks.

Spotted on the arm of Kate Bosworth, Brie Larson, Dakota Fanning and Oprah Winfrey, the bag already had a legion of fans before it got the royal seal of approval. And Meghan herself may have spotted it on the arm of one of her wedding guests, as Oprah carried the exact same bag in nude to the royal nuptials at Windsor Castle in May.

It’s not the first time Meghan has championed sustainable fashion. On her first public outing with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year, Meghan carried a tan tote by Everlane, the San Francisco-based eco-conscious brand. It immediately sold out, with a wait list of hundreds. Four months later, local Welsh jean brand Hiut Denim Co. experienced the same phenomenon when Meghan wore a pair of their sustainably sourced, organic skinny jeans to a royal engagement in Cardiff.