Meghan Markle, in Netflix Show, Details All the Ways She Did Not Understand Royal Life: 'What's a Walkabout?'

01 of 06 "There Is No Class" Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex described how unprepared she was to join the royal family — including not being sure how to curtsy, having to Google the British national anthem and not knowing what a "walkabout" was. Meghan said, "There is no class and some person who goes, 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.' It doesn't happen."

02 of 06 "Prince Haz" Netflix Prince Harry revealed in the Netflix show that he first saw Meghan on Instagram via a video of her (featuring a dog ears filter) shared on a friend's feed. "I was like, 'Who is that?!' " said Harry. The unnamed friend then told her that "Prince Haz" had asked about her — and Meghan was unfamiliar with the royal's nickname. "I said, 'Who's that?' " Meghan recalled.

03 of 06 Curtsying to the Queen Netflix Queen Elizabeth was the "first senior member of the family" that Meghan met, Prince Harry said in the series. "So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her." Meghan recalled that they were in the car on the way to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home at the Royal Lodge when they learned that the Queen was there. When Harry asked if she knew how to curtsy, Meghan "thought it was a joke." "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Harry said. Meghan said, "Now, I'm starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times, dinner and tournament. It was like that."

04 of 06 Googling the National Anthem Netflix Meghan shared that she practiced the U.K.'s national anthem, "God Save the Queen," by finding the lyrics online.

05 of 06 The Royal Wave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan said in the docuseries that she wasn't directed to wave in any certain way, but she joked that she didn't want to flail her hand "like an American."