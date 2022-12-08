Meghan Markle, in Netflix Show, Details All the Ways She Did Not Understand Royal Life: 'What's a Walkabout?'

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said she didn't understand elements of joining the royal family, from having to Google the U.K. national anthem to not knowing what a "walkabout" is to learning how to curtsy

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on December 8, 2022 11:02 AM
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images
01 of 06

"There Is No Class"

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex described how unprepared she was to join the royal family — including not being sure how to curtsy, having to Google the British national anthem and not knowing what a "walkabout" was.

Meghan said, "There is no class and some person who goes, 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.' It doesn't happen."

02 of 06

"Prince Haz"

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

Prince Harry revealed in the Netflix show that he first saw Meghan on Instagram via a video of her (featuring a dog ears filter) shared on a friend's feed. "I was like, 'Who is that?!' " said Harry.

The unnamed friend then told her that "Prince Haz" had asked about her — and Meghan was unfamiliar with the royal's nickname.

"I said, 'Who's that?' " Meghan recalled.

03 of 06

Curtsying to the Queen

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

Queen Elizabeth was the "first senior member of the family" that Meghan met, Prince Harry said in the series. "So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

Meghan recalled that they were in the car on the way to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home at the Royal Lodge when they learned that the Queen was there. When Harry asked if she knew how to curtsy, Meghan "thought it was a joke."

"How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Harry said.

Meghan said, "Now, I'm starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times, dinner and tournament. It was like that."

04 of 06

Googling the National Anthem

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

Meghan shared that she practiced the U.K.'s national anthem, "God Save the Queen," by finding the lyrics online.

05 of 06

The Royal Wave

meghan markle, prince harry, kate middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan said in the docuseries that she wasn't directed to wave in any certain way, but she joked that she didn't want to flail her hand "like an American."

06 of 06

Working Out Walkabouts

Prince Harry and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty

In the third episode of the Netflix show, Meghan shared her puzzlement at a "walkabout," the term for when members of the royal family greet well-wishers. She said, "I never saw pictures or videos of a walkabout. Like, 'What's a walkabout?' "

