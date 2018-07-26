Duchess in Denim! Meghan Markle Delights in Perfect Summer Dress for Harry's Charity Polo Game

Meghan Markle is officially be the Duchess of Sussex, but she’s proving once again to be the queen of summer style.

The new royal accompanied husband Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, an event to raise funds and awareness for his Sentebale charity. Despite the heat — the thermometer reached an unusual 91 degrees Fahrenheit in England for the match! — she pulled off her perfect laid-back California-girl style in a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera.

Meghan ditched her signature boatneck for a V-neckline, and the blue dress cinched her waist with the help of a belt detail. The 36-year-old accessorized with a basket clutch by J. Crew and glam sunglasses, and she wore beige heels while expertly navigating the grass field.

Her go-to messy bun came in handy once again, keeping her hair off her neck for the outdoor event.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Before Harry, 33, suited up for the match — he’s set to play on the Sentebale St. Regis team captained by his pal Nacho Figueras, a polo star who previously participated in the charity match in 2016, against the Royal Salute team, captained by Malcolm Borwick — he wore dark casual pants and a white button-up shirt paired with a grey suit jacket and matching shoes as he posed for photos.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan’s look is a total royal upgrade on her denim. It all started with the MOTHER jeans that she wore to her first public appearance as a couple with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September. The Ankle Looker Fray jeans in Love Gun featuring a rip at the knee quickly became one of the most sought after denim styles racking up a waitlist of over 400 people.

Thanks to “The Markle Effect,” the jeans instantly became one of the brand’s top sellers.

Meghan Markle

Although Meghan has quickly adapted to many of the minutiae of royal dos and don’ts, she “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.