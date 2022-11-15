Meghan Markle Takes an 'Unfathomable Amount of S—,' Jameela Jamil Tells Her on New Podcast

Jameela Jamil is sticking up for her friend Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomed The Good Place star, 36, on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, released Tuesday. In the conversation titled "The Audacity of the Activist," Jamil discussed how she is often criticized for speaking out on issues — and felt Meghan can also understand how that feels.

"It's just it's an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can't believe it," she said. "And I fought back on your behalf of years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you."

She continued, "I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

"Well, thank you for fighting back," Meghan replied.

Jamil also said that she got support from her partner, musician James Blake, in a way that Prince Harry and Meghan also share.

Jamil said, "He understands me, and he's just an incredible human, an incredible friend. And I don't think I could have withstood all of this without him. And I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry. And actually, when the four of us met that one time, yeah, it was a, it was a really sweet dynamic, with two very sort of similar relationships. And it was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home."

Jamil recalled that during a tough period in her life, Meghan supported her behind the scenes.

"You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me," the actress and activist said. "And people don't know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don't do it publicly. You don't come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world."

Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan handpicked Jamil to be part of the 2019 September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

"She explained that she'd guest-edited the issue and apologized that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy," Jamil told Grazia. "She said she had chosen to feature me because she'd seen what I had been doing and was a fan. To know that she had followed my work with I Weigh meant a lot."

Jamil most also supported Meghan after the former Suits star encouraged people to vote in the 2020 U.S. election, sparking backlash as members of the royal family historically do not vote in elections and remain politically neutral.

Jameela Jamil. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jamil also responded to a fan's question asking why people want to "hate" Meghan.

"Because she's not white," she said. "And because she's smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She's a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn't fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can't kill her."